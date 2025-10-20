October 20, 2025 2:38 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock increased by 42.0% to $6.76 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock rose 24.13% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock increased by 20.93% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares moved upwards by 19.45% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $398.8 million.
  • Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares moved upwards by 18.87% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock moved upwards by 17.87% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

Losers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 76.4% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 28.92% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) shares decreased by 28.4% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 20.37% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares fell 19.83% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares fell 19.11% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

