12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FGI) stock increased by 42.0% to $6.76 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock rose 24.13% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:FBGL) shares fell 19.83% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares fell 19.11% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 million.

