9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(AMEX:MMA) shares increased by 9.15% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 6.65% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock decreased by 6.25% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.

