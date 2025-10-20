October 20, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) shares rose 12.2% to $1.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) shares increased by 9.15% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Losers

  • K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) stock fell 12.2% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock declined by 10.32% to $25.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.4 million.
  • Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares decreased by 10.12% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock declined by 7.81% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 6.65% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock decreased by 6.25% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

