12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:REPL) stock increased by 95.3% to $8.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million. Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) shares rose 52.83% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(AMEX:AZTR) shares rose 52.83% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 50.13% to $78.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 50.13% to $78.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IOBT) stock moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose 29.31% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose 29.31% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares moved upwards by 26.21% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 36.3% to $5.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $642.4 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 31.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 31.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock decreased by 25.75% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:XRTX) stock decreased by 25.75% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 18.35% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million.

(NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 18.35% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million. Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares fell 15.62% to $6.0.

(NASDAQ:RADX) shares fell 15.62% to $6.0. Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 14.74% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

