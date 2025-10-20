12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) stock increased by 95.3% to $8.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million.
- Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) shares rose 52.83% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 50.13% to $78.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose 29.31% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares moved upwards by 26.21% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
Losers
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 36.3% to $5.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $642.4 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 31.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock decreased by 25.75% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 18.35% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares fell 15.62% to $6.0.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 14.74% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
