12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares rose 35.8% to $6.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 25.62% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares increased by 18.64% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $170.4 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock increased by 12.86% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares increased by 9.5% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 78.9% to $0.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares decreased by 27.07% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock decreased by 20.75% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock fell 19.61% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock decreased by 17.04% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares declined by 9.53% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
