12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock increased by 7.6% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

(NASDAQ:VSME) stock increased by 7.6% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million. Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SNAL) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million. Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:TGL) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TDIC) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

(NASDAQ:UONEK) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) stock rose 3.76% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.0 million.

Losers

Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) stock fell 9.8% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ABLV) stock fell 9.8% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock fell 6.09% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) stock fell 6.09% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 5.98% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

(NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 5.98% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 4.0% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.

(NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 4.0% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million. CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) shares declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MCTR) shares declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million. Global Interactive (NASDAQ:GITS) stock fell 3.89% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.