12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares increased by 24.9% to $6.63 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.4 million.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares increased by 10.54% to $11.21. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock increased by 9.92% to $16.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) shares increased by 7.22% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.7 million.
- Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares moved upwards by 7.06% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) stock moved upwards by 6.85% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
Losers
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares decreased by 20.0% to $0.88 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock declined by 12.57% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock declined by 12.24% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares decreased by 9.68% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares decreased by 9.5% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares fell 8.7% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
