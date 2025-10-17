12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock rose 69.5% to $8.07 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

(NASDAQ:FGI) stock rose 69.5% to $8.07 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 35.41% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 35.41% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 14.0% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 14.0% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 13.12% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 13.12% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 6.68% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 6.68% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock rose 6.06% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 77.8% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 77.8% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock declined by 45.28% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock declined by 45.28% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock declined by 10.72% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CYCU) stock declined by 10.72% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 9.64% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 9.64% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares declined by 9.31% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) shares declined by 9.31% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) shares decreased by 8.58% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.