12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $1.22 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock rose 6.11% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.9 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $670.4 million.
Losers
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 31.0% to $0.98 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) shares fell 7.64% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock declined by 5.69% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 5.58% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock fell 4.16% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$1.530.07%
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.823.52%
INUVInuvo Inc
$3.302.70%
KTCCKey Tronic Corp
$3.374.66%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$5.01-3.28%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$4.9113.1%
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$1.53-15.5%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$8.11-9.81%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$1.90-33.1%
TGHLThe Growhub Ltd
$1.19-11.2%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.1410.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.