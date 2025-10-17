October 17, 2025 5:07 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $1.22 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock rose 6.11% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.9 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $670.4 million.

Losers

  • The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 31.0% to $0.98 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) shares fell 7.64% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock declined by 5.69% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 5.58% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock fell 4.16% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

