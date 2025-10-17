12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 349.3% to $2.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock rose 115.97% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock increased by 48.23% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares moved upwards by 47.39% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares moved upwards by 33.76% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares increased by 31.3% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.

Losers

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock declined by 39.1% to $0.85 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock decreased by 36.3% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 33.13% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock fell 32.24% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock declined by 27.2% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock decreased by 26.86% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.3 million.

