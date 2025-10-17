12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 349.3% to $2.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock rose 115.97% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock increased by 48.23% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares moved upwards by 47.39% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares moved upwards by 33.76% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
- Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares increased by 31.3% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
Losers
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock declined by 39.1% to $0.85 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock decreased by 36.3% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 33.13% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock fell 32.24% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock declined by 27.2% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock decreased by 26.86% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.90113.0%
EVAXEvaxion AS
$6.46-32.7%
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.3479-26.8%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$0.8358-40.3%
KZRKezar Life Sciences Inc
$6.0845.8%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.30-35.8%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$2.14354.4%
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$3.95-26.6%
SGHTSight Sciences Inc
$4.4930.0%
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$11.34-35.5%
XRTXXORTX Therapeutics Inc
$1.2243.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.