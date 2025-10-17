12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CREV) shares increased by 23.5% to $4.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) shares rose 16.55% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares increased by 5.82% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock rose 5.29% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MAMK) stock fell 10.4% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million. Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock fell 9.88% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

