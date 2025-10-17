12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock rose 152.7% to $1.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Losers

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock declined by 46.3% to $9.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

(AMEX:PLX) stock declined by 19.17% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.3 million. rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares declined by 14.5% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.