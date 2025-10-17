12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 22.7% to $3.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 41.3% to $2.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NYSE:BW) shares decreased by 11.36% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.9 million. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) stock declined by 11.3% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.