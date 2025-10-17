12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) shares increased by 17.6% to $20.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares increased by 12.4% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) stock increased by 9.27% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $917.1 million.

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares rose 7.33% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

Losers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 16.0% to $1.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares declined by 15.16% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares fell 14.2% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock decreased by 13.53% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 12.89% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.5 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares fell 12.5% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

