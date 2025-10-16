October 16, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) shares moved upwards by 29.0% to $1.87 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) shares increased by 11.11% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 6.28% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares rose 4.72% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Losers

  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares decreased by 13.3% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) shares declined by 12.97% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares fell 12.63% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock decreased by 6.39% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares declined by 5.72% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock declined by 4.91% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

