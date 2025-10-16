12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) shares moved upwards by 29.0% to $1.87 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Losers

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares decreased by 13.3% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(AMEX:MSN) shares declined by 5.72% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock declined by 4.91% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.