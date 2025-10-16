12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 30.8% to $4.04 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) stock increased by 7.27% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $398.2 million.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares increased by 6.32% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) shares moved upwards by 5.99% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 5.84% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.0 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 18.3% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.

Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 14.91% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares decreased by 12.61% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 6.07% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares fell 5.7% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $212.9 million.

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 4.88% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

