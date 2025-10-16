12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares increased by 209.4% to $177.47 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) shares increased by 209.4% to $177.47 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 87.98% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 87.98% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock increased by 59.84% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IVF) stock increased by 59.84% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares rose 57.58% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MIRA) shares rose 57.58% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock rose 36.23% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) stock rose 36.23% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) stock increased by 30.0% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.

Losers

Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock fell 45.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

(AMEX:TOVX) stock fell 45.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 41.06% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 41.06% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock declined by 40.69% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HYPR) stock declined by 40.69% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million. Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 31.85% to $10.85. The company's market cap stands at $641.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 31.85% to $10.85. The company's market cap stands at $641.5 million. DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock fell 25.06% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DHAI) stock fell 25.06% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares declined by 19.76% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.