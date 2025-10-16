12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(AMEX:BQ) shares moved upwards by 8.77% to $9.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.

Losers

(NYSE:OXM) stock fell 6.87% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $558.7 million. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 6.75% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.

