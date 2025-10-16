October 16, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) stock moved upwards by 93.9% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock rose 51.08% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock rose 16.12% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock moved upwards by 13.98% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares moved upwards by 8.77% to $9.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.

Losers

  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock declined by 38.9% to $2.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $201.6 million.
  • Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock fell 11.76% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares fell 11.21% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 8.09% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock fell 6.87% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $558.7 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 6.75% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$9.111.22%
Overview
FOSL Logo
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$2.30-38.7%
JDZG Logo
JDZGJiade Ltd
$2.15-9.66%
LGCB Logo
LGCBLinkage Global Inc
$3.2697.6%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$1.0715.1%
NIO Logo
NIONIO Inc
$6.38-6.45%
OXM Logo
OXMOxford Industries Inc
$37.58-%
SGHC Logo
SGHCSuper Group (SGHC) Ltd
$13.302.07%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$1.4456.5%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.6547-10.6%
TKLF Logo
TKLFTokyo Lifestyle Co Ltd
$3.26-7.80%
YYAI Logo
YYAIAirwa Inc
$0.153514.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved