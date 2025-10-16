12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) shares increased by 15.0% to $19.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock rose 11.68% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock increased by 7.83% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Gamehaus Holdings (NASDAQ:GMHS) stock rose 7.75% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock increased by 7.64% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $191.4 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
Losers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock fell 19.0% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock decreased by 5.61% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) stock fell 5.27% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.8 million.
- Darkiris (NASDAQ:DKI) shares fell 4.97% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) shares decreased by 4.36% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares declined by 4.34% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
