October 16, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 130.9% to $5.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock moved upwards by 109.04% to $119.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 74.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 26.77% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) stock rose 24.72% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 23.32% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Losers

  • DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock declined by 30.5% to $0.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 29.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
  • Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 19.67% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) shares decreased by 17.44% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 15.36% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares fell 11.26% to $15.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.239229.9%
Overview
APLM Logo
APLMApollomics Inc
$17.61-9.69%
BIAF Logo
BIAFbioAffinity Technologies Inc
$2.803.32%
DHAI Logo
DHAIDIH Holding US Inc
$0.1876-%
GNPX Logo
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.6987-16.8%
HYPR Logo
HYPRHyperfine Inc
$1.89-14.1%
MIRA Logo
MIRAMira Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.3880.3%
NEUP Logo
NEUPNeuphoria Therapeutics Inc
$15.35-11.0%
PRAX Logo
PRAXPraxis Precision Medicines Inc
$119.38108.2%
RYOJ Logo
RYOJrYojbaba Co Ltd
$4.99129.9%
SBFM Logo
SBFMSunshine Biopharma Inc
$2.4526.9%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.6697-20.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved