12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 130.9% to $5.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock moved upwards by 109.04% to $119.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 74.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 26.77% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) stock rose 24.72% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 23.32% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock declined by 30.5% to $0.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 29.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 19.67% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) shares decreased by 17.44% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 15.36% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares fell 11.26% to $15.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
