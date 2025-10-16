12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 130.9% to $5.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 130.9% to $5.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock moved upwards by 109.04% to $119.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) stock moved upwards by 109.04% to $119.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 74.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 74.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 26.77% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 26.77% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) stock rose 24.72% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BIAF) stock rose 24.72% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 23.32% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Losers

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock declined by 30.5% to $0.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DHAI) stock declined by 30.5% to $0.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 29.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 29.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million. Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 19.67% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 19.67% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) shares decreased by 17.44% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

(NASDAQ:APLM) shares decreased by 17.44% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million. Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 15.36% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 15.36% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares fell 11.26% to $15.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.