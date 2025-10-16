12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares increased by 14.16% to $158.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares increased by 8.57% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 10.86% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.