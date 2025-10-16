12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock rose 14.4% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares increased by 14.16% to $158.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares increased by 14.12% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares rose 13.4% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.
- Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares moved upwards by 9.97% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares increased by 8.57% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
Losers
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock declined by 25.6% to $3.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) stock decreased by 20.53% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock fell 17.78% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock decreased by 15.95% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $437.0 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares fell 15.75% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 10.86% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$1.68-14.7%
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$5.0715.0%
ELWSEarlyworks Co Ltd
$4.008.70%
FTCIFTC Solar Inc
$7.01-20.5%
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$158.7614.4%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$3.33-27.1%
QHQuhuo Ltd
$7.191.13%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.302.71%
RGPResources Connection Inc
$4.8710.7%
SATLSatellogic Inc
$3.52-14.9%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$9.00-14.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.