12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Losers

GIBO Holdings (NASDAQ:GIBO) stock fell 7.0% to $2.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

(NASDAQ:WIMI) stock fell 3.31% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million. Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) stock declined by 3.07% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.