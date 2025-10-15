12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) stock moved upwards by 292.2% to $8.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RYOJ) stock moved upwards by 292.2% to $8.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million. Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 62.12% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MIRA) stock moved upwards by 62.12% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares increased by 9.17% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NAUT) shares increased by 9.17% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 8.41% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 8.41% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million. Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) shares increased by 6.61% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LIMN) shares increased by 6.61% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) shares increased by 6.24% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Losers

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 21.9% to $0.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 21.9% to $0.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares fell 18.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(AMEX:TOVX) shares fell 18.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock decreased by 16.42% to $16.3.

(NASDAQ:APLM) stock decreased by 16.42% to $16.3. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 11.37% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HYPR) stock fell 11.37% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 million. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares decreased by 10.99% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GALT) shares decreased by 10.99% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.7 million. Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) stock decreased by 6.91% to $5.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.