12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock rose 11.2% to $154.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock decreased by 27.8% to $3.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

(AMEX:AWX) stock declined by 9.29% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 8.36% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.

