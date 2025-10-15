12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock rose 11.2% to $154.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares increased by 8.27% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock rose 8.13% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.7 million.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock increased by 7.78% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) stock moved upwards by 7.48% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $141.9 million.
Losers
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock decreased by 27.8% to $3.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares declined by 14.01% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $412.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 12.22% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) stock declined by 12.05% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) stock declined by 9.29% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 8.36% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
