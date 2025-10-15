12 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock increased by 10.4% to $2.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $23.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $56.88. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million.
- Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million.
- Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) shares moved upwards by 3.47% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $161.6 million.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) shares increased by 3.32% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.7 million.
Losers
- American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) stock declined by 5.6% to $8.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX) stock declined by 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.6 million.
- Austin Gold (AMEX:AUST) shares declined by 5.29% to $2.69.
- Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares declined by 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) shares decreased by 3.94% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- One and one Green Techs (NASDAQ:YDDL) stock fell 3.59% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/
