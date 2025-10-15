12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 189.7% to $0.73 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares moved upwards by 154.14% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.0 million.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares increased by 60.87% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares moved upwards by 34.03% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 27.42% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
- Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares rose 26.62% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares decreased by 19.3% to $0.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) shares declined by 19.3% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock decreased by 16.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock fell 15.14% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock fell 13.02% to $11.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.0 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock declined by 10.15% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
