12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 189.7% to $0.73 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares moved upwards by 154.14% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.0 million.

(AMEX:TOVX) shares increased by 60.87% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares moved upwards by 34.03% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 27.42% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares rose 26.62% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:WOK) shares decreased by 19.3% to $0.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) shares declined by 19.3% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) stock decreased by 16.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock fell 15.14% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:EYPT) stock fell 13.02% to $11.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.0 million. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock declined by 10.15% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

