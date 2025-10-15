12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 88.1% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock rose 35.68% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LYRA) stock rose 35.68% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) stock rose 19.72% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CBUS) stock rose 19.72% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock moved upwards by 19.56% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $354.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DMAC) stock moved upwards by 19.56% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $354.0 million. Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock rose 19.29% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ADGM) stock rose 19.29% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock moved upwards by 13.91% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 16.1% to $0.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares decreased by 13.38% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ENTX) shares decreased by 13.38% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock decreased by 12.85% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SSKN) stock decreased by 12.85% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

(NASDAQ:LIXT) stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares fell 7.43% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:BJDX) shares fell 7.43% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock fell 6.74% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.