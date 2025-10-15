12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 88.1% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock rose 35.68% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) stock rose 19.72% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock moved upwards by 19.56% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $354.0 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock rose 19.29% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock moved upwards by 13.91% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
Losers
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 16.1% to $0.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares decreased by 13.38% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock decreased by 12.85% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares fell 7.43% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock fell 6.74% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
