12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 46.4% to $0.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock increased by 19.94% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock moved upwards by 10.81% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $256.1 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares rose 8.2% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $13.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) stock rose 7.48% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
Losers
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 20.3% to $0.06 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock fell 7.93% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares declined by 6.7% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares declined by 6.03% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares declined by 5.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 5.08% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
