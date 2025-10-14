12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SNOA) shares rose 8.2% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $13.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $13.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) stock rose 7.48% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SSKN) shares declined by 5.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 5.08% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.