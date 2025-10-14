12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Australian Oilseeds Hldgs (NASDAQ:COOT) shares rose 108.3% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) stock fell 11.4% to $8.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CHSN) shares decreased by 3.56% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) stock declined by 3.35% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.

