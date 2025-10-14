October 14, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Australian Oilseeds Hldgs (NASDAQ:COOT) shares rose 108.3% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock rose 77.7% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock moved upwards by 69.08% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) shares rose 28.98% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) stock increased by 24.08% to $6.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) stock moved upwards by 23.77% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Losers

  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) stock fell 11.4% to $8.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares fell 5.87% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) stock fell 4.57% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares decreased by 3.82% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) shares decreased by 3.56% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) stock declined by 3.35% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
