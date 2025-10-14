October 14, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 22.9% to $3.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 7.11% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 6.32% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million.

Losers

  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) shares decreased by 22.8% to $3.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 7.75% to $27.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares fell 7.64% to $16.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock decreased by 5.36% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock decreased by 5.25% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares declined by 5.02% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

