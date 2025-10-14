12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 22.9% to $3.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.

Losers

Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) shares decreased by 22.8% to $3.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BWEN) stock decreased by 5.25% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares declined by 5.02% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.

