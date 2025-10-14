October 14, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares increased by 44.9% to $2.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares increased by 39.13% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million.
  • Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares rose 26.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 23.14% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) stock rose 19.33% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 18.07% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Losers

  • BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares decreased by 19.3% to $0.73 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock fell 15.12% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.6 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares declined by 12.28% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock fell 12.2% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares declined by 11.08% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares decreased by 10.67% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.1575-12.6%
Overview
ATXS Logo
ATXSAstria Therapeutics Inc
$11.7939.1%
BCAB Logo
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.7300-19.8%
BCRX Logo
BCRXBioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.26-11.0%
BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$3.6427.7%
CADL Logo
CADLCandel Therapeutics Inc
$5.76-11.0%
ESLA Logo
ESLAEstrella Immunopharma Inc
$1.50-0.01%
GNPX Logo
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.236321.8%
NDRA Logo
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$7.21-11.2%
SNTI Logo
SNTISenti Biosciences Inc
$2.1025.0%
SSKN Logo
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$2.2546.1%
XNCR Logo
XNCRXencor Inc
$11.62-16.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved