12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares increased by 44.9% to $2.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares increased by 39.13% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares rose 26.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 23.14% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) stock rose 19.33% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 18.07% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Losers

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares decreased by 19.3% to $0.73 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock fell 15.12% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.6 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares declined by 12.28% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock fell 12.2% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares declined by 11.08% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares decreased by 10.67% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.