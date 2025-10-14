12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares increased by 44.9% to $2.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares increased by 39.13% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares rose 26.48% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 23.14% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) stock rose 19.33% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares rose 18.07% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
Losers
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares decreased by 19.3% to $0.73 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock fell 15.12% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.6 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares declined by 12.28% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock fell 12.2% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares declined by 11.08% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares decreased by 10.67% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXSAstria Therapeutics Inc
$11.7939.1%
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.7300-19.8%
BCRXBioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.26-11.0%
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$3.6427.7%
CADLCandel Therapeutics Inc
$5.76-11.0%
ESLAEstrella Immunopharma Inc
$1.50-0.01%
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.236321.8%
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$7.21-11.2%
SNTISenti Biosciences Inc
$2.1025.0%
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$2.2546.1%
XNCRXencor Inc
$11.62-16.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.