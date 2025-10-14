12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 134.9% to $23.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares rose 91.37% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares increased by 61.67% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock rose 30.85% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) shares rose 30.04% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock rose 29.02% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 25.0% to $3.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 22.14% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock decreased by 21.0% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $152.2 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares declined by 18.81% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock decreased by 13.14% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 10.14% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
