12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 134.9% to $23.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 25.0% to $3.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) stock decreased by 13.14% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 10.14% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.