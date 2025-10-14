12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock rose 27.5% to $12.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 24.8% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 23.33% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock rose 21.34% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock moved upwards by 20.32% to $9.83. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares increased by 20.0% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.
Losers
- Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) stock declined by 14.6% to $170.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock decreased by 9.38% to $23.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock declined by 8.73% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $182.0 million.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares decreased by 8.57% to $8.49. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
