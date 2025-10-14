12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock rose 27.5% to $12.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Losers

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) stock declined by 14.6% to $170.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:TGHL) stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 8.2% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $238.1 million.

