12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares increased by 66.5% to $3.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares increased by 37.07% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares increased by 9.17% to $66.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock increased by 7.82% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock rose 7.57% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $597.8 million.
Losers
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares declined by 21.7% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) stock declined by 10.17% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock decreased by 9.76% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 8.26% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 7.82% to $12.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.5 million.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock decreased by 7.5% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
