12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:JDZG) shares increased by 66.5% to $3.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares increased by 37.07% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.

Losers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares declined by 21.7% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DBGI) shares decreased by 7.5% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

