12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) stock rose 41.0% to $11.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ATXS) stock rose 41.0% to $11.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million. SS Innovations (NASDAQ:SSII) shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:SSII) shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TVRD) shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million. OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 12.44% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

(NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 12.44% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares rose 12.1% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RCKT) shares rose 12.1% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.4 million. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares increased by 11.11% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.4 million.

Losers

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 17.5% to $6.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 17.5% to $6.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares declined by 13.83% to $8.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ACON) shares declined by 13.83% to $8.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares fell 11.78% to $26.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:NBTX) shares fell 11.78% to $26.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 11.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 11.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares declined by 10.63% to $14.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.5 million.

(NASDAQ:DBVT) shares declined by 10.63% to $14.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.5 million. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 9.66% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.