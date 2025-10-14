October 14, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) stock rose 41.0% to $11.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.0 million.
  • SS Innovations (NASDAQ:SSII) shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
  • OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 12.44% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares rose 12.1% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.4 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares increased by 11.11% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.4 million.

Losers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 17.5% to $6.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares declined by 13.83% to $8.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares fell 11.78% to $26.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 11.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares declined by 10.63% to $14.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.5 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 9.66% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACON Logo
ACONAclarion Inc
$8.44-12.9%
Overview
ATHE Logo
ATHEAlterity Therapeutics Ltd
$4.21-9.66%
ATXS Logo
ATXSAstria Therapeutics Inc
$11.7138.3%
DBVT Logo
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$14.65-10.8%
IPHA Logo
IPHAInnate Pharma SA
$2.2312.6%
NBTX Logo
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$26.86-11.4%
NDRA Logo
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$6.72-17.2%
OSRH Logo
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.62009.93%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.768.36%
RVPH Logo
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.5684-9.13%
SSII Logo
SSIISS Innovations International Inc
$7.9016.9%
TVRD Logo
TVRDTvardi Therapeutics Inc
$6.61-1.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved