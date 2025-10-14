12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock rose 134.2% to $19.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 88.39% to $18.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock increased by 48.95% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) stock increased by 26.99% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock rose 20.31% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares moved upwards by 19.85% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 15.4% to $4.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock declined by 14.52% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock decreased by 12.03% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares decreased by 11.05% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 9.87% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares decreased by 8.61% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
