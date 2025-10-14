12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock rose 134.2% to $19.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 15.4% to $4.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 9.87% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares decreased by 8.61% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.