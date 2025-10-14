12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock increased by 28.2% to $7.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock increased by 26.47% to $12.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 15.25% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares increased by 14.81% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.7 million.

(NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.7 million. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares increased by 6.71% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $320.7 million.

Losers

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares decreased by 11.0% to $8.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock fell 8.55% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock decreased by 7.5% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $186.7 million.

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) stock declined by 7.34% to $18.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:BTDR) stock declined by 7.34% to $18.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares fell 7.3% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares fell 7.3% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares declined by 6.52% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.