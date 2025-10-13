12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $7.14 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Losers

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares declined by 12.1% to $1.66 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PTIX) shares declined by 5.56% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell 5.01% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

