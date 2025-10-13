11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $4.88 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock moved upwards by 20.28% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 19.07% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares rose 16.76% to $17.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- 51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) shares increased by 16.02% to $42.86. The company's market cap stands at $211.3 million.
Losers
- Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares decreased by 32.6% to $6.28 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock fell 17.49% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock fell 13.31% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock decreased by 12.92% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock fell 11.71% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.8 million.
- Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock declined by 10.84% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
