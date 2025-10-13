12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares rose 33.4% to $11.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Losers

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) stock fell 83.5% to $6.87 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $390.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 14.11% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares decreased by 13.82% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

