October 13, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 28.6% to $16.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock increased by 13.97% to $23.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) stock rose 11.69% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.4 million.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 11.66% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $185.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock rose 11.42% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.

Losers

  • ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares fell 12.0% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 9.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 7.24% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 6.67% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

