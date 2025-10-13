12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares increased by 13.5% to $66.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) stock fell 25.0% to $6.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

