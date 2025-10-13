12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock increased by 88.9% to $10.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

(NYSE:GWH) shares increased by 37.25% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares increased by 27.77% to $111.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 21.95% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 17.32% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 17.32% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 14.97% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 15.1% to $5.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares declined by 7.79% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.

(NASDAQ:LICN) shares declined by 7.79% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million. Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock declined by 6.16% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock declined by 6.16% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million. DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 6.12% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

