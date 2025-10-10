12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) stock rose 5.9% to $1.79 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.

Losers

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares decreased by 19.0% to $7.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NYSE:VNCE) shares decreased by 5.89% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million. Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.