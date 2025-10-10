October 10, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock moved upwards by 28.8% to $11.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) stock rose 13.2% to $21.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock moved upwards by 7.47% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $769.1 million.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock increased by 6.17% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Losers

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock declined by 21.7% to $16.06 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) shares decreased by 14.17% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) stock fell 10.34% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares decreased by 8.14% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock declined by 7.81% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock fell 7.76% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $559.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

