12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares rose 13.7% to $2.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

Losers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares decreased by 8.3% to $8.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.