October 10, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares rose 13.7% to $2.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock rose 9.85% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • Innovate (NYSE:VATE) shares rose 6.8% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 6.4% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.3 million.

Losers

  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares decreased by 8.3% to $8.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 6.9% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 6.86% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock decreased by 6.05% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) shares decreased by 5.64% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 5.56% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

