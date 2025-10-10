October 10, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares increased by 129.1% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 83.04% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock increased by 37.55% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares increased by 14.57% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
  • Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
  • Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 13.01% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Losers

  • Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares declined by 17.5% to $4.52 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $180.9 million.
  • Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock declined by 17.38% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock decreased by 13.36% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 13.22% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

