10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NYSE:GWH) shares increased by 129.1% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 83.04% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YOUL) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 13.01% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ARAI) shares declined by 17.5% to $4.52 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $180.9 million. Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock declined by 17.38% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock decreased by 13.36% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 13.22% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.