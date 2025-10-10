11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) shares rose 35.0% to $4.13 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 43.7% to $1.32 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SHFS) shares decreased by 16.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) stock decreased by 14.79% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.