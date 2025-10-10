11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) shares rose 35.0% to $4.13 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $16.8. The company's market cap stands at $174.9 million.
- Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) stock increased by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares increased by 11.56% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $552.9 million.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSE:FNGD) stock rose 7.62% to $5.22.
Losers
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell 43.7% to $1.32 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) stock declined by 18.19% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock declined by 17.88% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH) shares decreased by 16.96% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares decreased by 16.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) stock decreased by 14.79% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BENFBeneficient
$0.4690-17.2%
CCGCheche Group Inc
$1.00-13.0%
CODICompass Diversified Holdings
$8.1711.2%
FNGDMicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
$5.186.80%
INVInnventure Inc
$3.72-17.5%
PWMPrestige Wealth Inc
$1.2116.4%
SHFSSHF Holdings Inc
$4.25-1.85%
SWKHSWK Holdings Corp
$16.8917.3%
TIRXTian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd
$1.36-42.3%
WAITop KingWin Ltd
$4.3542.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.