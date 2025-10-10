12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares moved upwards by 160.5% to $21.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Losers

CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) stock decreased by 42.3% to $0.16 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

(NYSE:ANVS) stock declined by 22.96% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 19.91% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

