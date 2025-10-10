12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares moved upwards by 160.5% to $21.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock rose 32.96% to $89.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) stock increased by 26.16% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $286.6 million.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock increased by 15.36% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) stock increased by 14.98% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.
- Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) shares moved upwards by 14.6% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.4 million.
Losers
- CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) stock decreased by 42.3% to $0.16 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares declined by 31.65% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock declined by 26.27% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares fell 25.16% to $7.08. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) stock declined by 22.96% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 19.91% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
