12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock rose 47.8% to $3.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million.
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares increased by 42.34% to $33.88. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares rose 39.62% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares moved upwards by 20.9% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 19.73% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares rose 16.67% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock fell 26.4% to $23.1 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 23.43% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock decreased by 20.77% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares decreased by 20.5% to $9.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 19.11% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 18.61% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
