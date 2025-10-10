12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:GORV) stock rose 47.5% to $3.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares increased by 43.33% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares increased by 43.33% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock rose 30.02% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) stock rose 30.02% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million. YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) stock increased by 13.1% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

(NASDAQ:YSXT) stock increased by 13.1% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million. Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

(AMEX:MSN) shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock increased by 7.48% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:BINI) shares declined by 58.6% to $0.58 during Friday's pre-market session. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock declined by 16.15% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:EDUC) stock declined by 16.15% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares declined by 13.05% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

(AMEX:AMBO) shares declined by 13.05% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares fell 9.59% to $385.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion.

(NYSE:BLD) shares fell 9.59% to $385.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares decreased by 8.85% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares decreased by 8.85% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock declined by 8.83% to $16.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

